NXT 2.0 Reportedly in Discussion to be involved in WWE Draft

Call-ups from NXT 2.0 could end up playing a role in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Mat Men Podcast co-host Andrew Zarian reports that he heard NXT 2.0 would be involved in the draft. However, WWE hasn’t officially confirmed the report. The WWE draft will start on October 1st on Friday Night Smackdown. It will also conclude on Monday Night Raw on October 4th.

“Hearing that NXT will be involved in the draft,” said Zarian. He continues, “Expect a few call-ups.”

NXT 2.0 Call Ups

NXT 2.0 is in the process of introducing new talent to its roster. However, the brand also has talent that has been on the roster for several years. WWE could bring several NXT veterans to the main roster to create opportunities for newer talent.

Ad-Free Shows’ Jon Alba reports that faction Hit Row could be in the draft. However, he clarifies that WWE hasn’t decided yet if they will leave the developmental brand and that plans can change.

“Hit Row is one of the names being discussed for a main roster call-up from #WWENXT for the #WWE Draft, I’m told,” said Alba. He continues, Whether it ultimately gets the call will remain to be seen, obviously, but @AndrewZarian reports NXT will be involved in the draft.”

While Hit Row formed four months ago, the leader Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has been with the brand for two years. Scott is also the current NXT North American Champion. Hit Row is in a feud with Legado Del Fantasma, which doesn’t seem to be ending soon. It’s unclear if Hit Row does get drafted if they would still appear on NXT 2.0 to finish the feud.