Original Plans For Big E’s WWE Championship Win

Big E finally reached the pinnacle of his professional wrestling career during tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He cashed in the Money In The Bank contract to become the new WWE champion.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast provided some backstage update on this big title change. According to Zarian, WWE’s original plan called for Big E to cash in his Money In The Bank contract and become champion during the WWE Draft episode of Raw.

This year’s WWE Draft was scheduled to kick off on the August 30th episode of Raw. As announced during Monday’s Raw broadcast, the WWE Draft will begin on Friday, October 1st. It will conclude on Monday, October 4th.

There has been speculation regarding WWE’s decision to put the title on Big E at this time. In hindsight, the title change occurred later than expected (September 12th, instead of August 30th), yet 3 weeks before of the Draft.

At the end of the day, Big E is WWE Champion, regardless of the scheduling changes. Big E actually explained his reason for cashing in Money in the Bank when he did:

As we approach the WWE Draft, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the New Day and which brand(s) the three members end up on.

With Big E as the new ‘top dog’ on Raw, many fans are hoping we’ll see New Day feud with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline faction. This would be an exciting program as we head into the fall season, so hopefully this does come to fruition.

Big E and Roman Reigns have been on a collision course dating back several years. The former NXT alums were previously at odds when the New Day clashed with Reigns’ former faction, The Shield.