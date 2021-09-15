Paul Heyman Takes Credit For Success Of Gable Steveson

Paul Heyman believes he is responsible for the success of Gable Steveson.

There are a lot of high hopes for Steveson. The Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling has signed with WWE. He will be finishing his collegiate career before making the jump.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Heyman said he deserves credit for all of Stevenson’s success.

“I am personally responsible for all of Gable Steveson’s right business decisions in his life and his gold medal and his Hodge trophy and his NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight championship.

“I had everything with Gable Steveson winning the Olympic gold medal. I arranged for Gable Steveson to train with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota, which helped Gable Steveson win the NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight championship. Then he used my strategy to win the gold medal in the Olympics.”

As Heyman mentioned, there is history between Steveson and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has played the role of Lesnar’s advocate for years. Steveson and Lesnar have trained together at the University of Minnesota. Stevenson retweeted Paul Heyman taking the credit, so it may be a sign of approval.

Time will tell when Steveson will be seen on WWE TV in a full-time role. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio suggests we could see it happen in May 2022. Steveson told Ariel Helwani that he doesn’t expect to be introduced on the NXT brand.