Backstage News On Plans For New Seth Rollins Stable

Paul Heyman surprised everyone when he betrayed not only CM Punk but Roman Reigns as well to join hands with Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

This new alliance gained another member on the following episode of Raw when Bron Breakker took out CM Punk and Roman Reigns to became part of the group.

The creative team under Triple H has had a larger focus on factions than the previous management. So the group instantly drew comparison to past stables such as Evolution with many fans speculating who could be the next member to join this dangerous alliance.

In a new update, however, Fightful Select notes that the comparisons are not something that is intended by the management. The higher-ups wish for this team to become its own thing, instead of reminding people of other groups from history.

Furthermore, the site reports that as of WrestleMania weekend, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman were the only names planned for this group.

WWE had teased Roman Reigns making an unlikely alliance with arch rival CM Punk to tackle this challenge after the two stars were taken out by Rollins & Company on Raw after Mania.

Though they also started a feud with Sami Zayn on this week’s Raw so we’ll have to see how these two stories progress and if they overlap in coming times.