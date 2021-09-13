Recently Released NXT Star Comments On AEW Debut

Former WWE NXT star Asher Hale made his AEW debut in his first match as a free agent after being released from the black and yellow brand earlier this year.

The star now going by the name Anthony Henry took part in the AEW Dark tapings over the weekend. He commented on his experience via Twitter and claimed that everything positive he had heard about the company was true:

“Ironic that my first show back, as a free agent, was for @AEW. Heard so, so many positive things about the company and how it was ran. Everything I heard was confirmed. Thank you!”

AEW Dark At Universal Studio

Henry faced Eddie Kingston in a singles match in the first AEW Dark tapings from the show’s new home in Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Though Anthony was not able to win this match.

He wasn’t the only former NXT star to make an appearance on the show. Names such as Stallion Rogers, Anthony Greene, Adrian Jaoude, and Santana Garrett also competed during the tapings

Asher Hale was released from his NXT contract alongside several other stars last month on August 6. He was able to compete for AEW as NXT stars only have a 30-day non-compete clause.