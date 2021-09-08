Reggie: My Character On WWE TV Is 100% Me

Reggie, formerly known as Reginald, says that his persona on WWE TV is authentic.

Reggie is the current WWE 24/7 Champion. When you compare him to other 24/7 Champions, Reggie has had a rather lengthy reign with the title. While 50+ days with a championship may not seem like a lot, it feels liken an eternity with the 24/7 Title.

There have been several reports claiming that WWE chairman Vince McMahon is a big fan of the Reggie character. Speaking to Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Reggie said what fans see on television is who he really is.

“Actually, pretty much 100% of that character is me. It’s quite funny because I didn’t have much direction. When I first was introduced to SmackDown. I was just the sommelier and whatnot and they didn’t tell me how to act or what to do. There was just do certain things with Carmela and whatnot. But come to find out, I actually spoke French. So what’s the school in Montreal, I traveled around friends. I love fashion. I love suits. So, I just put all of those things into that character and it worked so well.”

Reggie went on to say that he isn’t interested in letting any type of success get to his head. He said he’s been given the freedom to do a lot of what people see on TV. Reggie also expressed his belief that staying humble will get him far in the wrestling business.