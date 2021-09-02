Ric Flair Comments On A Possible 4 Horseman Reunion In AEW

Ric Flair recently took part in an interview with Renee Pacquette for her Oral Sessions podcast. During the conversation, Flair was asked if he would like to take part in a 4 Horsemen reunion in AEW.

“Let me tell you something,” Flair said (transcriptions via 411Mania). “If you’re at AEW and the Four Horsemen get together, everyone in the world watches. You’ve got Arn [Anderson], Tully [Blanchard], Barry [Windham] is sitting about a mile from here, and JJ [Dillon], you fly him in. You do a half-hour interview with [Tony] Schiavone and Jim Ross.”

Flair was also asked if he wants to get in the ring and wrestle again. The 16x World Champion noted that he would want to receive Vince McMahon‘s blessing beforehand if he did.

“Get back in the ring and entertain? Absolutely,” Flair responded. “I would ask [Vince] first because I owe that to him.”

Thank You @NWA For All The Wonderful Years And Memories! It Was An Incredibly Special Night! I Could Have Talked For An Hour! Thanks @Billy! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 30, 2021

Will Ric Flair Wrestle Another Match?

We are coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Ric Flair’s last official match. He lost to Sting on an episode of Impact on September 12th, 2011. Flair got physical during the Andrade vs Kenny Omega match at TripleMania, however, as he and Andrade put Omega and Konnan in duelling figure four leglocks at one point.

During the podcast with Renee, Flair said while he likely couldn’t do a match of his own, he’d be happy being part of a match.

“No. I could be part of a match. I’d be happy doing that,” Flair said when asked if he wanted another match. “There’s another example, me and Andrade against Sting and Darby. What a great deal that is. The other day they were doing that thing where they were tapping their chests and stuff like that. I can see Sting is having the best time of his life. He’s one of the best guys to ever come along in our business.”

Flair most recently appeared on the NWA 73rd Anniversary show at the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis this weekend. He cut a promo during the PPV and came out at the end to congratulate the new champion, Trevor Murdoch.