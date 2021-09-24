Ric Flair Issues Statement On Past Issues With Chris Kanyon

Last night’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring focussed on the life and career of Chris Kanyon. In 2006, Chris Kanyon was on the Howard Stern Show and stated his belief that he was let go from WWE due to his sexuality. Ric Flair called into the show and said the reason WWE let him go was that he was not good enough.

The Dark Side of the Ring episode featured interviews with friends of Kanyon who noted how hard he took this conversation with Flair on the Howard Stern show. Flair released a statement last night before the episode went to air.

“Breaks my heart to hear later on that he took this so hard. Calling into guests that were seen as “hostile” to WWE was part of the job then. I should not have said that nobody had ‘ever’ been released; there’s no way I could have known that for sure,” Flair wrote.

“I was holding the company line,” Flair continued. “Love is love is love is love and everyone should be able to love whoever and however they choose without fear of reprisal. I wasn’t a huge Kanyon fan as a worker; but Chris Klucsarits was a hell of a good guy.”

