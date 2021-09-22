Ric Flair Responds To Rob Van Dam’s Comments On Dark Side of the Ring

Ric Flair has posted to social media in regards to Rob Van Dam’s comments about the Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring. RVD has been posting to social media as of late as well attempting to clarify what he did and did not say on the episode.

I can confirm I didn’t see that and I didn’t say that.

Creative editing will have people hearing it different ways. https://t.co/ByzQNiVZci — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 21, 2021

“I can confirm I didn’t see that and I didn’t say that. Creative editing will have people hearing it different ways,” RVD said when asked about his comments on the episode.

Flair took to social media to respond to an article written on RVD clarifying his statements.

“A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now,” Flair wrote.

A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now. https://t.co/s5N2vwCrb8 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 21, 2021

He would also post a screen grab of RVD’s comments.

Rob Van Dam took to Twitter after watching the episode.

“Just watched DSOTR. Heavy,” RVD began. “Some insight for those who can handle it- 1) I haven’t seen Ric Flair’s dick. My comment about fans shouldn’t see him doing the helicopter was a response to DSOTR telling me that’s what they were told. They shouldn’t. I don’t want to see it either.”

“2) I said ‘trying to make her touch him’ referring to his body crowding her space and her backing up like bad breath was in her face. I thought maybe they were playing (from seeing a similar scene at the hotel bar) but I wasn’t interested in naked Ric. Still ain’t. I tried to sleep.”