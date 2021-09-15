Rick Steiner’s Son Debuts On NXT, Defeats LA Knight

The son of Rick Steiner has made his debut on NXT and it was impressive.

LA Knight is set to compete in a fatal four-way for the NXT Championship on the NXT revamp episode. At the start of the show, however, he got a little too cocky. He accepted a challenge from the debuting Bron Breakker, who is the son of Rick Steiner.

Breakker ended up defeating Knight in a major upset. See the finish for yourself.

Breakker was initially going to be called Rex Steiner. He even changed his Twitter handle to the name but plans have since changed.

The victory for Breakker has already seemingly confirmed Dave Meltzer’s report that WWE officials are quite high on Rick Steiner’s son.

“People are heavily praising the potential of the ‘real athletes’ in camp right now, notably Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, and the Kasper Brothers, who were great college wrestlers, as well as Bobby Steveson, the older brother of Gable Steveson.”

After the win over Knight, Bron Breakker was congratulated by numerous NXT talents backstage. He’s already started his NXT run with a bang and it’ll be interesting to see what the company has in-store for Breakker in the coming weeks, months, and potentially years.