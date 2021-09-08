Robbie Eagles Set For NJPW Strong Autumn Attack

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Robbie Eagles, is making his way to NJPW Strong Autumn Attack.

NJPW has announced that Eagles will be a part of their Autumn Attack shows in Garland, Texas. These shows will be held inside the Curtis Culwell Center on Sept. 25 and 26.

Here’s what NJPW said in a statement regarding the addition of Eagles.

“An already stacked lineup for NJPW STRONG’s first matches at the Curtis Culwell Center in DFW Texas have allowed for dream matches including Lio Rush vs Taiji Ishimori, Suzuki-Gun versus Team Filthy and Jay White vs Daniel Garcia across two cards on September 25 & 26. That lineup is getting even more of a boost though, as fresh off his first defense at the MetLife Dome against Hiromu Takahashi this weekend, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles is joining the Autumn Attack.

“With a wealth of junior heavyweight talent on STRONG and across the US, the ‘Sniper of the Skies’ heads into Texas with a target of his own on his back. Who will take aim at the champion? Find out in person later this month!”

Eagles is fresh off a successful title defense against Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW’s Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome. Eagles defeated Hiromu via submission.

This is yet another solid name added to NJPW’s Autumn Attack shows this month. The promotion has already announced Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, and Lance Archer for the shows. NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White is also set to take on Daniel Garcia, who has been appearing on AEW television in prominent spots.