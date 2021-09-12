ROH Death Before Dishonor: Final PPV Card, Order Here

Ring of Honor presents Death Before Dishonor live pay-per-view tonight from the famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The main event will see ROH Champion Bandido vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Brody King vs. EC3. Other title matches include Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions vs. La Faccion Ingoblernable.

Death Before Dishonor can be purchased via traditional pay-per-view and the FITE streaming service. The action kicks off at 7pm (Eastern) with a 1-hour pre-show that is free to watch. At 8pm, the main card begins on PPV.

ROH Death Before Dishonor Card

The following is a full rundown of tonight’s matches: