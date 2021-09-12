ROH Death Before Dishonor: Final PPV Card, Order Here

Ring of Honor presents Death Before Dishonor live pay-per-view tonight from the famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
The main event will see ROH Champion Bandido vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Brody King vs. EC3. Other title matches include Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions vs. La Faccion Ingoblernable.
Death Before Dishonor can be purchased via traditional pay-per-view and the FITE streaming service. The action kicks off at 7pm (Eastern) with a 1-hour pre-show that is free to watch. At 8pm, the main card begins on PPV.
ROH Death Before Dishonor Card
The following is a full rundown of tonight’s matches:
- ROH Champion Bandido vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Brody King vs. EC3 – Elimination Match
- ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament Final: Rok-C vs. Miranda Alize.
- ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods.
- ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions vs. La Faccion Ingoblernable.
- The OGK vs. The Briscoes.
- Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust.
- Violence Unlimited’s Tony Deppen & Homicide & Chris Dickinson vs. LSG & Lee Moriarty & John Walters.
- Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom.
- Free in Hour One: Danhausen, The Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young and five more competitors to be named – Honor Rumble