Roman Reigns Beats Finn Balor In Latest WWE Universal Title Defense

Roman Reigns put the WWE Universal Title on the line against Finn Balor in the main event of Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Both guys were laying in their strikes and the fans were behind Balor towards the end. Balor avoided the spear with the roll then hit a drop kick in the corner and his finisher, yet Reigns kicked out. Reigns with the guillotine choke for the win.

The match was made official after a challenge that was issued by Balor last week when Reigns and The Usos hosted a family celebration. Balor interrupted them and Balor said he planned on challenging Reigns to a title match at next month’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, but he doesn’t trust anyone around here. Thus, the match was made official. A brawl broke out with The Street Profits coming out to settle the score. The babyfaces stood tall in the ring to close the show.

WWE had originally teased Reigns defending the title against Balor at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event, but John Cena signed the contract instead despite it having Balor’s name on it.

After Reigns beat Cena to retain the title at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made his return to confront Reigns. The belief is WWE could be saving Lesnar vs. Reigns for either Crown Jewel this October in Saudi Arabia or WrestleMania 38 next month.