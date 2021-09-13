HomeNewsNXT News

Samoa Joe Relinquishes NXT Championship Due To Injury

By Michael Reichlin
Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe

The NXT Championship has been vacated.

Samoa Joe has relinquished the title just days before the black and gold brand is set to undergo an image overhaul.

According to a video he posted on social media, Samoa Joe recently met with WWE‘s medical team. They informed him that “certain injuries” will prevent him from wrestling any time soon.

“Effective immediately, I relinquish the NXT Championship.”

– Samoa Joe

Joe sounds optimistic that he’ll be back soon, saying he’d be out for “a brief, yet still indeterminate amount of time.”

Samoa Joe returned to NXT in June to ensure NXT and its championship received the respect and integrity they are due. He won the title just a few weeks ago at Takeover 36 during SummerSlam weekend.

Joe wishes luck to whoever vies for the prize and warned that he’ll be seeking it again when he’s cleared.

Samoa Joe On How Vince McMahon Sees NXT

