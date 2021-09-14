Samoa Joe Was Scheduled To Appear On This Week’s Raw (Report)

Samoa Joe was originally going to make an appearance on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, per reports from Fightful select.

According to the site, the former NXT champion was scheduled to make an appearance on the red branded show to promote the relaunch of NXT:

“We’re not sure what Joe was scheduled to do or if he’ll remain on the program, but we were told it was in relation to promoting the relaunch of NXT on Tuesday night.”

WWE has been teasing the launch of a new version of NXT for this Tuesday with a revamped set, new logo, and a new direction for the brand in terms of storyline and character development.

Samoa Joe announced this past Sunday that he is relinquishing the NXT championship. He was informed by the WWE doctors that “certain injuries” will prevent him from wrestling anytime soon.

The company has since confirmed the plans for the vacant title. They have announced a fatal four-way match among Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and LA Knight for this week’s episode of the show to determine the new champion.

There is no word yet on how long Joe is expected to stay out of action. We’ll keep you posted about his status and future with the black and yellow brand.