Scarlett Bordeaux & Karrion Kross Announce Engagement

WWE NXT superstar Scarlett Bordeaux has confirmed her engagement with the former NXT champion and her longtime on-screen partner Karrion Kross.

The female star revealed the news on social sites earlier today. She posted a photo of the duo with a ring in her hand and told everyone to ‘pop the champagne’

A number of people have reacted to this news. Numerous wrestling personalities have responded to Bordeaux’s post on Instagram to congratulate the duo.

The list of names that have congratulated the couple includes past and present WWE stars such as Kayla Braxton and Matt Rehwoldt as well as AEW stars such as Sammy Guevara and more:

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross have been dating since their time in Impact Wrestling. Both the stars had asked for their release from the promotion at the same time as well.

Though while Impact decided to release Bordeaux early, they kept Kross under contract. He was released about 6 months later than Scarlett back in December 2019.

The duo has since signed with WWE and they were paired together for their run in NXT as well. Kross was called up to the main roster earlier this year but there is no word yet on when officials are planning to bring Bordeaux up.