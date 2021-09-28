Seth Rollins Didn’t Earn Brock Lesnar’s Respect Right Away

Seth Rollins learned that earning the respect of Brock Lesnar wasn’t easy.

Rollins and Lesnar have had their share of matches in WWE. It was Rollins who stole the WWE Championship from Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 with his Money In The Bank cash-in. Just two months prior, the two were involved in a highly-praised triple threat match that also included John Cena at the Royal Rumble.

The two ended up meeting again at WrestleMania 35 back in 2019. This time, Rollins was the face challenging heel Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Rollins ended up winning the match.

During an appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions, Rollins admitted that Lesnar didn’t respect him immediately.

“It took some time. He’s a guy who is not just let you come in and, on a shoot, can take anybody in the locker room. It takes time to earn his respect. It took me a cold pack of Coors Light in his locker room after [WrestleMania 35].”

Seth Rollins also revealed that it was Lesnar’s call to have their 2019 match open up the WrestleMania 35 card. Lesnar’s reasoning was that he felt having back-to-back world title changes to close out the show would hurt both matches. Lesnar vs. Rollins was initially set to take place right before the women’s triple threat title match between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte.

Rollins admitted that at first, he was bummed out that he didn’t get the call to headline WrestleMania 35. On the flip side, he was elated for Becky Lynch, who is now Rollins’ wife.