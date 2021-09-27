HomeNewsWWE News

Seth Rollins On The Original Plans For The Shield’s Breakup

Seth Rollins reveals WWE wanted to book Roman Reigns vs Dean Ambrose for WrestleMania 30

By Anutosh Bajpai
Seth Rollins after betraying the Shield
Seth Rollins shocked the world when he turned on Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns to end the Shield during the June 2, 2014 episode of Monday Night Raw.

However, during his recent appearance on the Broken Skull Session, Rollins revealed that WWE originally intended to break the faction up a lot earlier.

Rollins claimed that WWE had discussed breaking up the Shield back in January 2014. The plan was for it to lead to a match between Ambrose and Reigns at WrestleMania:

“What happened was, they wanted to break us up back in January [2014], maybe December. They wanted to go to Ambrose and Roman and at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans. I was left out. Maybe a special referee or something.'”

Explaining how the plans got changed, Seth Rollins revealed that they went to talk to Triple H. They explained how they were on the cusp of a face turn and breaking them up would mean the loss of a lot of merchandise money.

Apart from this, the former Universal champion also talked about his 2019 Hell In A Cell match with Bray Wyatt and recalled being furious with Vince McMahon for it. You can check out his comments on the matter at this link.

