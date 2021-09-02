More NXT Cuts Coming: Veterans “On The Chopping Block”

NXT is going through a period of transition. There’s a new logo, a new directive, and Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are going to play a greater role.

According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, part of the changes coming to NXT in the near future could involve the release of top talents who have been on the brand for some time.

“I’ve heard names on the chopping block,” said Dave Meltzer. “You don’t know until it happens but I’ve definitely heard names.”

“A lot of the guys who’ve been there for a long time, those are the names that have been talked about.” – Dave Meltzer on upcoming NXT cuts

What Are Vince McMahon’s and Bruce Prichard’s Role With The New NXT?

While Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will be playing a greater role with the brand, Meltzer continued to say he’s heard they won’t be the executive producers of the show, though he doesn’t sound certain his sources would know if that was the case or not.

“The story that Vince and Bruce would be executive producers I was told is not the case but then again, I don’t even know who knows what right now because everything’s in transition,” Dave Meltzer said.

“The big picture stuff, (Vince and Bruce) are taking over. The new logo, I heard (it was) Kevin Dunn, but it’s from that side. The major stuff is going to be them but they are not going to be producing every segment of the show, I don’t think.”

Bryan Alvarez continued to say he’s heard from people who say that Vince McMahon will be “hands-on” with NXT moving forward.