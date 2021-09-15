HomeNewsNXT News

Son Of Bull Buchanan Debuts On NXT In Losing Effort

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
The son of former WWE Tag Team Champion, Bull Buchanan, has made his debut on NXT.

Ben Buchanan appeared on the first NXT 2.0 episode. He goes by the name of Brooks Jensen. He teamed with Josh Briggs to take on Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium.

Here are some highlights of the match.

Imperium ended up picking up the win. With that said, Jensen and Briggs got plenty of offense in, and the match was booked to look competitive.

Jensen was a part of WWE’s recent Performance Center signings. He was a wrestling champion at an Alabama state high school.

As for Jensen’s tag partner, Briggs, he was the last EVOLVE Champion. Briggs signed with WWE back in Aug. 2020.

Jensen debuted on the same night that Rick Steiner’s son, Bronson Rechsteiner did. Rechsteiner’s new ring name is Bron Breakker. Breakker had quite the debut, defeating LA Knight to open up the show in a major upset. He then closed out the show by intensely staring down the newly-crowned NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa backstage.

Time will tell how far Jensen can go in developmental and if he’ll eventually find his way to WWE’s main roster. At 6’4 and 250 pounds, he certainly has the size that WWE is looking for.

