Spoiler: Impact Inducts Former Champion Into Hall of Fame

Impact Wrestling is currently taping shows from the Skyway Studios in Nashville. One of the shows taped yesterday was the Knockouts Knockdown event and during the event, Impact inducted a new member to its Hall of Fame.

After officially retiring from the ring at NWA Empowerrr, Awesome Kong was inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame, according to a report from Fightful. Kong said she dedicated her induction to Daffney. A special Daffney memorial Monster’s Ball match will take place to honor her on the Knockouts Knockdown event as well.

Awesome Kong is a 2x Knockouts Champion and also won the Queen of the Knockouts tournament in 2015. Her long-running feud with Gail Kim is often considered one of the greatest programs in the history of the promotion. Kim was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame Members

Impact Wrestling’s Hall of Fame dates back to 2012 when Sting was the inaugural inductee.

Sting (2012) Kurt Angle (2013) Team 3-D (Bully Ray & Devon) (2014) Jeff Jarrett (2015) Earl Hebner (2015) Gail Kim (2016) Abyss (2018) Ken Shamrock (2020) Awesome Kong (2021)

Impact Wrestling presents Victory Road tonight on the Impact Plus App. Christian will defend against Ace Austin in the main event.