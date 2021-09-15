The Iinspiration To Be Featured On New Track By Harley Cameron

Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee, the former Iiconics now known as The Iinspiration, have announced they will partner with singer Harley Cameron on a new song to be released on Spotify next month. The track will be released on October 20th.

Late last month, Lee and McKay announced their returns to pro-wrestling. After dealing with Visa issues following their WWE release this spring, the Iinspiration have since announced The IInspiration Tour, with cities and dates to be released soon.

This is not the first time Harley Cameron has worked with women from the wrestling world. Earlier this year, a music video of hers featured Smackdown tag-team Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox.

“Tonight we are releasing something we put a lot of heart into,” Blackheart wrote about the video. “This project and these 2 women remind me that I’m INDESTRUCTIBLE even when I feel weak.”

“Scarlett Shotzi and I are excited to announce we have officially released our song #indestructible,” Cameron wrote on Instagram. “This song means so much to us and everyone involved has worked so hard on this and we are ready to share with the world!”

Lee hasn’t wrestled since March 22nd when she lost a match to Asuka on WWE RAW. Billie Kay hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania when she teamed with Carmella in the women’s tag team turmoil match.