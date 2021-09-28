The Miz Explains Why He Stayed On TV Despite Torn MCL

The Miz has detailed why he was able to stay on WWE TV despite a torn MCL.

For years, WWE has relied on The Miz to play any role they wish for him to do. Whether it’s as WWE Champion or as a goofy midcarder, The Miz has been a team player since his arrival on the main roster back in 2006.

The Miz has also been able to stay relatively healthy throughout his career. In a Zombie lumberjack match of all things, he ended up tearing his MCL. While many expected him to miss a substantial amount of time, The Miz remained on WWE TV in a non-wrestling role.

During an appearance on Off The Vine, the former two-time WWE Champion explained how he managed to avoid time off.

“My first major injury was about twelve weeks ago when I tore my MCL. I didn’t have surgery. It was partially torn, but I had to sit out. It was the first time I had to actually take time off, but I didn’t. The doctor was like, ‘you can still be on the program, you can’t do much, you can have crutches or a wheelchair.’ I was like, ‘I will take a wheelchair and John [Morrison], my tag team partner will roll me around in it. I don’t want to have to do anything. Honestly, it created for great content.”

The Miz ended up turning his back on John Morrison but plans for the feud have been halted. That’s because The Miz is a currently contestant on Dancing With The Stars. He was able to survive the first round.