TNT Was Upset With Chris Jericho Over Dynamite Segment

Chris Jericho has revealed the time TNT was infuriated with him.

AEW has been enjoying great success on TNT. The television network even gave AEW a second show, Rampage. That show will remain on TNT, while Dynamite will soon be heading over to TBS starting Jan. 5, 2022.

TNT continues to tout AEW’s viewership and key demo success. While everything seems to be sunshine and rainbows with the TV network and AEW, there was one time when TNT executives were quite ticked off with something AEW did.

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Jericho revealed the time TNT didn’t take too kindly to something he did during a segment on Dynamite early in the show’s life.

“For me, there’s two times that I can recall where they said ‘Don’t ever do that again’ and I was like ‘Okay, won’t happen again.’ One of them actually was when we beat up Dustin Rhodes when I was feuding with Cody way back in the beginning. We beat him up in the parking lot and then as we left, I lit up a cigar. And [TNT] did not like that. No smoking allowed on the show.”

Chris Jericho said TNT went as far as to threaten to pull the show if anyone was seen smoking again. The inaugural AEW World Champion said he questioned TNT’s reasoning as there are a plethora of other things to be picky about. Suffice to say, no one is threatening to pull AEW programming in 2021.