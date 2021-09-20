Tony Khan Says COVID-19 Vaccination Is Not Mandatory In AEW

Tony Khan recently had an interview with Bloomberg Business of Sports. Among other things, he also discussed the vaccine policy of All Elite Wrestling. The AEW president revealed that vaccines are not mandatory in his company as of now. Though he claimed that there are protocols in place to encourage vaccination:

“Most of the roster has gotten [vaccinated] and we have encouraged people to do so, I haven’t put in mandatory,” said Tony Khan, “but I’ve also strongly encouraged and put in protocols to encourage everyone to do so.

He was also asked if they have done anything to motivate the wrestlers to get vaccinated. Replying to it, he said that they have created a great backstage environment where people want to spend time together.

Khan explained that not being part of rigorous levels of testing and having the ability to live your life like before makes it encouraging for people to get vaccinated.

AEW saw its fair share of covid outbreaks in the past year or so. However, things have been in control ever since their return to the road in July. This is a good news for the fans as the company prepares for their biggest show in terms of live attendance in Dynamite: Grand Slam this Wednesday.