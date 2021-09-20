Tony Khan Wants AEW Grand Slam To Be An Annual Event In NYC

Tony Khan is hoping to make AEW Grand Slam an annual event.

This Wednesday night (Sept. 22), AEW will be making its big debut in New York City. Arthur Ashe Stadium is the venue for the show. Dynamite will be airing live, while Rampage is going to be taped.

Khan has been making regular appearances on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. During his most recent session, Khan discussed the future of AEW’s Grand Slam events.

“I’m really hoping it’s something we can do in New York with Arthur Ashe Stadium every year.”

Khan also said the significance of holding an AEW event inside a stadium that is known for hosting the US Open isn’t lost on him. AEW will also be a part of history as Grand Slam will be the first wrestling show held inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here’s a look at the final card for AEW Grand Slam.

AEW Dynamite (Live On Sept. 22)

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-Title Match)

Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

AEW Rampage (Airs On Sept. 24)