Triple H Speaks Out Following Heart Procedure

Triple H, the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development at WWE, has issued a statement following his heart procedure.

The WWE legend recently needed to undergo surgery following a “cardiac event.” WWE issued the following statement on Sept. 8.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

Triple H appears to be in good spirits. He issued the following statement.

I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)

See you soon ??? — Triple H (@TripleH) September 21, 2021

It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Shawn Michaels was in charge of the debut episode of NXT 2.0 in Triple H’s absence. The outlet has also reported that WWE talent have been told that while they can contact “The Game” to send their well wishes, they are not to speak business matters with him during his recovery.

Time will tell when Triple H will be able to resume his duties at the WWE offices. In the meantime, the multiple-time world champion will be resting to ensure his recovery goes according to plan. As WWE’s statement makes note of, he’s expected to make a full recovery.