Tyler Rust Opens Up About WWE Release

Tyler Rust is one of the many stars released by WWE this year. The NXT star was signed by the company back in December 2020. He was released from his development contract in August alongside people like Bronson Reed. The now-former WWE star recently had an interview on ROH Strong. He talked about a number of things and also opened up about his release from the promotion.

A lot of people were surprised by Rust’s release because he had been revealed as a member of The Diamond Mine just a few weeks prior. However, according to Tyler, he has no hard feelings after being let go:

“There are no hard feelings because, at the end of the day, it’s just business and we all know that this is part of wrestling and it can go that way. It’s unfortunate, surprising, and can be a little shocking at first.”

Tyler Rust explained that being signed by WWE was a goal for him since he was 17. He claimed that he would have been happy even if the company had released him a day after his signing and he is content with the opportunities he got.

Tyler Rust On His Goal After WWE Release

The former NXT star also talked about his future in pro wrestling after being released by WWE. He explained that he is an adult who has bills to pay. So his goal after his release is to obtain a new contract in pro wrestling:

“My goal is to obtain a contract. My goal is to get a signed deal in professional wrestling again, sooner than later. I’m an adult, I have bills. I have life to take care of outside of this business. While I don’t mind the free agency, I know after a year or so of free agency, the uncertainty of income will be quite annoying,”

Tyler Rust has returned to Ring of Honor after his WWE release. He made an appearance at the Death Before Dishonor XVIII. We will have to see if Rust gets offered a contract by the promotion or if he ends up signing with a different company.