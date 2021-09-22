Update On Potential New Championship Being Introduced In AEW

There could be a new championship introduced in AEW shortly. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, he’s heard that AEW is set to debut a secondary title for its women’s division.

“Hearing rumblings of a new title being introduced to AEW soon. It will be a secondary women’s championship,” Zarian wrote on Twitter.

The championship could potentially be similar to what the TNT title is to the men’s division. In fact, Zarian even hinted the title could be named in a similar fashion to the TNT title.

AEW does not currently have women’s tag-team titles as both Impact Wrestling and WWE do. They held the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup last summer, however, which was won by the team of Ivelisse and Diamante.

There have also been rumblings that AEW could introduce trios titles at some point. Tony Khan addressed the idea of adding trios titles during a media call to promote All Out.

“I mean, we see matches sometimes that don’t always have title implications but absolutely, I think it would be great to add trio’s titles,” Khan said. “Right now, it’s a lot of stuff I’m getting in three hours, and I think a lot of probably trying to cover a lot, a two-hour Dynamite and then Rampage is very different. It’s a more focused one hour show, and they’re very different formats, and still get great wrestling in both shows, but I also cover a lot of stories in a Dynamite in a very different way than I would on Rampage, so it’s a lot right now.”