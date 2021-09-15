Update On When Sami Zayn’s WWE Contract Expires

It appears that fans may have to wait a bit longer to see Sami Zayn reuniting with his friends at All Elite Wrestling than originally expected.

Author Pat Laprade recently provided some update on the WWE star’s contract. He recalled how the former NXT champion told him back in June 2018 that he had signed a three years deal with the company.

This means that Zayn’s deal would have already expired if it wasn’t for the time that was added to his contract for the period he spent on the shelf after his shoulder injuries in 2018.

The former champion missed around 10 months of action from June 2018 to April 2019 back then after tearing both of his rotator cuffs. So his contract will likely expire sometime in March or at the beginning of April next year.

This is excluding the time Sami Zayn missed while sitting out at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic from April to August 2020. WWE officials had allowed wrestlers to stay home at the time without any penalty.

The original report on his status said that the former IC champion’s deal expires sometime this year. Kevin Owens‘ contract is set to expire in January 2022.

This means KO will be able to join his friends of the Elite at least a couple months earlier. Zayn, on the other hand, will likely have to wait a few extra months before being able to jump ships if he chooses to.