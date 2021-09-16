Updated Card For AEW Grand Slam: Omega vs. Danielson Confirmed

We have an updated look at the AEW Grand Slam card and it is looking stacked.

The Grand Slam edition of Dynamite will emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY. Many fans expected the show to be loaded and they’re getting those expectations met. On the Sept. 15 edition of Dynamite, more matches were announced.

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson will take place at the show. This will not be for Omega’s AEW World Championship. Also set for the show will be a women’s title match between champion Britt Baker and Ruby Soho.

There were also matches announced for the Rampage episode inside that same building. CM Punk will take on Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks will meet Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. Plus, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will meet Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

It was announced that the Sept. 24 edition of Rampage will be two hours, so expect more matches to be revealed.

Here’s a look at the updated card for AEW Grand Slam.

AEW Dynamite (Live On Sept. 22)

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-Title Match)

Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

AEW Rampage (Airs On Sept. 24)