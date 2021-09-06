VIDEO: Bryan Danielson Speaks To Fans After AEW All Out

Bryan Danielson addressed the crowd following his big AEW debut.

It had been reported by Bodyslam.net that Danielson’s return was bumped up from the Sept. 22 Dynamite show in New York City to All Out on Sept. 5 in Hoffman Estates. That report was indeed correct.

Danielson made his entrance right after Adam Cole debuted in AEW to join The Elite. Danielson evened the odds for Christian Cage and Jurassic Express, who were attacked after the main event of All Out.

Danielson’s assist ended up helping the faces clean house. Ryan Droste posted video of Bryan addressing the crowd once the PPV went off the air.

“There’s some people around here who call themselves Elite. I’m gonna be here to see if they truly are…so AEW, let’s f*cking go!”



Bryan Danielson after #AEWAllOut went off the air. #AEW pic.twitter.com/YaVM5RKt00 — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) September 6, 2021

“There’s some people around here who call themselves Elite. I’m gonna be here to see if they truly are…so AEW, let’s f*cking go!”

Danielson was last seen at the WrestleMania PPV back in April. He challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in a match that also involved Edge. Reigns ended up pinning both Danielson and Edge to retain.

It had been reported that Danielson’s contract came to an end and there was a negotiation period with WWE. It was reported that Bryan Danielson wanted to also wrestle in other places such as Japan. It got to the point where WWE’s Nick Khan was said to be in contact with NJPW but those talks went nowhere.