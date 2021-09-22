Warhorse To Make MLW Debut At Fightland

MLW has announced that Warhorse will make his promotional debut at October 2nd’s Fightland event. The show will take place from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. The event will air as a 1-hour special on Vice TV October 7th following a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

“It’s time to bang heads and crack skulls as Warhorse makes his MLW debut Saturday October 2 in Philadelphia at FIGHTLAND,” an MLW press release reads.

The heavy metal wrestler performs with GCW, Warrior Wrestling and many independent promotions but also wrestled Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship on an episode of AEW Dynamite last year.

Warhorse to debut next Saturday in Philly https://t.co/i9sPI5q4FB — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 22, 2021

MLW Fightland Lineup

Alex Shelley, Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish, Lee Moriarty Davey Richards, TJP, Matt Cross, and Calvin Tankman have all been announced for the Opera Cup tournament.

MLW Heavyweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Alex Hammerstone MLW Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (c) vs. Tajiri vs. Aramis vs. Arez

Myron Reed (c) vs. Tajiri vs. Aramis vs. Arez Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead.

Opera Cup Quarter-Finals

Opera Cup Semi-Finals

MLW Fusion Alpha Debuts September 22nd

MLW returns tonight with a special episode of the miniseries “Fusion Alpha.” The show will focus on Cesar Duran, the former Dario Cueto from Lucha Underground. A lot of mystery surrounds the show.