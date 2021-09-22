HomeNewsMLW News

Warhorse To Make MLW Debut At Fightland

By Chris Stephens

MLW has announced that Warhorse will make his promotional debut at October 2nd’s Fightland event. The show will take place from Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. The event will air as a 1-hour special on Vice TV October 7th following a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

“It’s time to bang heads and crack skulls as Warhorse makes his MLW debut Saturday October 2 in Philadelphia at FIGHTLAND,” an MLW press release reads.

The heavy metal wrestler performs with GCW, Warrior Wrestling and many independent promotions but also wrestled Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship on an episode of AEW Dynamite last year.

MLW Fightland Lineup

Alex Shelley, Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish, Lee Moriarty Davey Richards, TJP, Matt Cross, and Calvin Tankman have all been announced for the Opera Cup tournament.

  • MLW Heavyweight Championship
    Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Alex Hammerstone
  • MLW Middleweight Championship
    Myron Reed (c) vs. Tajiri vs. Aramis vs. Arez 
  • Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead.
  • Opera Cup Quarter-Finals
  • Opera Cup Semi-Finals

MLW Fusion Alpha Debuts September 22nd

MLW returns tonight with a special episode of the miniseries “Fusion Alpha.” The show will focus on Cesar Duran, the former Dario Cueto from Lucha Underground. A lot of mystery surrounds the show.

