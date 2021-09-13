Was Death Before Dishonor ROH’s Final Live Show Of 2021? (Report)

Death Before Dishonor has wrapped up, and it may have been the final live show of 2021 for ROH.

The event took place inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. In the main event, Bandido put the ROH World Championship on the line against Brody King, EC3, and Demonic Flamita in a four-way elimination match. Also on the card was the finals of the ROH Women’s Championship tournament between Rok-C and Miranda Alize.

Death Before Dishonor has garnered praise from fans, and those who were in attendance are quite lucky. A report from PWInsider reveals that this may have been ROH’s final live show of 2021. ROH was initially set to run several house shows this fall but that has been tabled due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

ROH is set for more TV tapings inside the 2300 Arena this coming Monday and Tuesday. The promotion is then set for TV tapings this November in Baltimore.

The report noted that ROH is playing things by ear when it comes to live crowds so there is a small chance that another show in front of a live audience could take place before the year is out. It’s been said that the company is taking things on a “week-to-week basis.”