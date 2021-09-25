What Does Bryan Danielson Think Of WWE Writers?

Bryan Danielson has shared his experience working with WWE writers.

Danielson had been with WWE since 2009. There was a brief period where he was fired from the promotion in 2010 but he was quickly brought back. Throughout the years, Danielson has built a special bond with WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Bryan Danielson has said that it wasn’t easy to make the decision to leave WWE. He did so, however, and is now a member of the AEW roster.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Danielson revealed what it’s like to work with the writers over at WWE.

“My last couple of months with WWE, I would get scripts, but my time with WWE was pretty much that; always working with a writer but always collaborating. In the last couple of months, I was part of the creative team a little bit. Very rarely would I do my own stuff, but I was like, ‘What if I said something like this?’ I might have said that on a Tuesday then show up on Friday and it would be somebody else’s words, but a version of what I mentioned. We’d flesh it out, work together, and it’d be fun.”

Danielson also went as far as to say that he “loved” working with the WWE creative team. “The American Dragon” certainly didn’t leave the company on bad terms. In fact, he penned a “Thank You” letter to Vince McMahon through the Players Tribune.

Danielson has made an immediate impact for AEW. In his first match with the company, he went to a 30-minute draw with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title match. The match took place inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.