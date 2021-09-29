When Did Big E Know He Was Winning WWE Title?

Big E has revealed when he was told he’d be winning the WWE Championship.

E was the Money in the Bank briefcase holder. Throughout the day of the Sept. 13 edition of Monday Night Raw, Big E made it clear that he would be cashing in his briefcase on the winner of the WWE Title match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. After Lashley defeated Orton, E successfully cashed in his briefcase to lay claim to the gold.

During an appearance on Renee Paquette‘s Oral Sessions podcast, E unveiled when he knew about the decision to have him win the WWE gold.

“I didn’t know I was going to RAW ’til that Saturday. We did the show in New York and I was driving from New York to DC, and then I just got a call that my travel and everything was adjusted. So I was like, ‘okay, I’m going to RAW.’ But it wasn’t until Monday afternoon, pretty much right before I sent the tweet, that it was like, ‘alright, all systems are go and this is what we’re doing.’ So pretty much from then on, it feels like my life changed because everything has been so much more hectic.”

Big E has already successfully defended his title against Lashley in a steel cage match. With the draft coming up on the Oct. 1 edition of SmackDown, it’ll be interesting to see who makes their way to Monday Night Raw. We could have some potential contenders lined up for E.