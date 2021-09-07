Bryan Danielson Will Not Have Yes Chants or The Final Countdown in AEW

Some fans may have been hoping to hear Bryan Danielson enter the arena to the sounds of Europe’s “Final Countdown” at All Out. Danielson had used the song on the independent scene before signing with WWE. According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, AEW tried but was unable to secure the rights to the song.

“There was, in fact, an attempt to have him come out to the Final Countdown, figuring the place would explode, which they did anyway,” said Dave Meltzer. “But it was, even for Tony Khan, it was cost-prohibitive. So, that’s why that didn’t play.”

“One of (Danielson’s) friends made this new remix and they think, in time, this song will be just fine,” Meltzer continued.

ROH evidently ran into similar problems trying to obtain the rights to the music.

When we went to PPV, Europe wanted something like 50k from ROH in 2008…



sorry..



50K EVERY TIME ROH was going to use it — Lenny Leonard (@WWNLennyLeonard) September 6, 2021

Bryan Danielson on Using “Yes!” Chants in AEW

Danielson was also asked about using the “Yes!” chants in AEW during All Out’s post-even media scrum. Danielson said he won’t be using the chants himself due to WWE’s intellectual property rights. He said it was great that the fans were doing it, however.

“I don’t know, we’re going to have to talk about like what I can do and what I cannot do,” Danielson said. “So one of the things that I do try to respect, because like I said, I appreciate the people I worked for before and respecting their intellectual property and that sort of thing. And so try and making sure that I don’t contradict any of that. And the fans doing it is great, but I’m not sure if I’m going to do it.”