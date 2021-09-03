Will Ospreay Added To Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Rager at Sea Cruise

Will Ospreay has been added to Chris Jericho‘s upcoming Rock N’ Rager cruise but don’t expect him to wrestle.

Ospreay has taken the wrestling world by storm over the years. He has gone from a high-flying junior-heavyweight to a heavyweight main eventer. Ospreay is the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. In storyline, he has taken issue with NJPW brass for stripping him of the gold due to injury.

Here’s the press release hyping up Ospreay’s appearance on Jericho’s cruise.

“The hotshot Assasin is currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling and holds their former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion title, and he’s also the reigning British Heavyweight Champion of Revolution Pro Wrestling in addition to many other impressive career feats.

“While Will won’t be wrestling on board, he will be making special appearances throughout the cruise!

In addition to this HUGE lineup announcement, we’re also excited to share that the legendary Madusa will be taking on the role of Guest Cruise Director and Bully Ray is joining Brad Williams to tag-team as Guest Hosts! With the fate of the Triple Whammy’s activities in these hands, you don’t want to miss out on the best experience of your life!”

As mentioned in the press release, Bully Ray will be serving as a guest host on the cruise. Medusa is the Guest Cruise Director. Kurt Angle is set to be the Guest of Honor. AEW talent such as Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer, and more will also be featured on the cruise.