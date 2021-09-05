World Title Match Will Close Tonight’s All Out PPV

We are just hours away from AEW All Out. It’s a stacked card and internal estimates already indicate that it will shatter the company’s all-time pay-per-view record.
People have been wondering which match will close the show. Fans with a traditiona, “old-school” mentality feel the World title match should headline big events. However, All Out will feature CM Punk‘s first match in over 7 years. A case could be made that CM Punk’s return is the main attraction and should be the final match.
That debate has been settled. According to Dave Meltzer, Kenny Omega‘s AEW World Title defense against Christian Cage will go on last at All Out.
Final AEW All Out Card
Here’s the final card for tonight’s AEW All Out PPV from the NOW Arena outside Chicago, Illinois:
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage
- CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
- Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)
- Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
- AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
- AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros – Steel Cage Match
- TNT Champion Miro vs. Eddie Kingston
- Women’s Battle Royal: Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Kilynn King, Lelya Hirsch, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Anna Jay, Riho, a surprise entrant, Skye Blue
- Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2 – Pre-Show