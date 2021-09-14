WWE & AEW Stars React To Big E Winning WWE Title

Cue the celebration, Big E is the new WWE Champion.

Big E made it clear that on the night of Sept. 13, 2021, he would make his way to Monday Night Raw to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase. That’s exactly what he did.

E cashed in following the WWE Title match between now-former champion Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. Lashley ended up winning the match after hitting a second Spear. After the match, Lashley attacked Riddle and sent Orton through a table. Lashley’s crucial mistake was that he hurt his knee after the match.

E saw his opportunity to strike and he took it. It wasn’t easy, however, as E had to kick out of a Spear. Eventually, he nailed Lashley with the Big Ending for the three-count to become the new WWE Champion.

Many WWE superstars and announcers took to Twitter to react to Big E’s crowning achievement.

“The best. Congratulations Big E.”

“Biiiiiiiig Eeeeeee!!!!!!!”

“EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!! REAL HAPPINESS!!!! Big E, You are incredible.”

Congratulations @WWEBigE ?



Going to be a champion we all can be proud of. I know it! https://t.co/KbFvB0glGu — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) September 14, 2021

“Congratulations Big E. Going to be a champion we all can be proud of. I know it!”

“Big E!!!!!! Congrats fam.”

Langston. — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 14, 2021

“Langston.”

I can’t remember the last time I was so genuinely happy to see someone win the big one.



Alpha approved. 100%. https://t.co/eAtv9OFggy — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) September 14, 2021

“I can’t remember the last time I was so genuinely happy to see someone win the big one. Alpha approved. 100%.”

Big E ???? — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 14, 2021

Some AEW talent also hopped on Twitter to share their joy in seeing Big E realize his dream.

I couldn’t be happier. @WWEBigE



My man. ?????? — Chair Enthusiast/Pinch Hitter (@ShawnSpears) September 14, 2021

I couldn’t be happier. Big E, my man.”

“HE DID IT! Congratulations Big E. #BlackWrestlingDraws.”

“Nice! Big E.”

There are plenty more reactions pouring in showing support for Big E after his massive title victory. You can check those out over on Twitter and other social media platforms.