WWE Championship Match To Open This Week’s Raw

The WWE champion Big E will be defending his title against Bobby Lashley in the opening match of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The opening match of the Extreme Rules PPV saw the trio of The New Day facing the team of Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos. The New Day won this bout.

Though this wasn’t the last of E and Lashley we saw during the night. Bobby Lashley was seen again in a backstage segment after The Usos vs. Street Profits match.

The All-Mighty called Big E “chicken s***” for cashing in the Money In The Bank contract on him after his match with Randy Orton. He then challenged E for a singles match on Raw saying “I want my title back!”

The New Day member responded to the former champion later in the night. He said that Lashley has lost his mind before claiming that he doesn’t hide behind anyone.

Big E went on to accept the former TNA star’s challenge for a match at the red branded show. Michael Cole then announced that this bout will be opening this week’s episode of Raw.

It will be interesting to see how this match plays out and if WWE provides any hint at the upcoming roster changes on the episode of Raw before the Draft.