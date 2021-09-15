WWE NXT 2.0 Results (9/14): Fatal 4-Way Title Match, Wedding Ceremony

The September 14, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Bron Breakker def. LA Knight.

Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

B-Fab def. Katrina Cortez.

Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro def. Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin via disqualification

Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin def. Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro & Sarray.

Ridge Holland def. Drake Maverick

Tommaso Ciampa def. LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and Von Wagoner to win NXT Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Carmelo Hayes Speaks

Carmelo Hayes cuts a promo in the ring about how three weeks ago he was riding high and with this new era, he won’t be caught off guard. He said that he called his guy Trick Williams and as long as he has a contract for a title match, Trick goes with him. Trick said that he was born with the gift of the jab. Trick said he has a bone to pick with him. He called out Hayes for being humble. Hayes said that Trick is right and they hugged it out. Duke Hudson came out for a match and told Hayes that he got lucky in the tournament. Trick said that it stops today before laying out Hudson with a big boot. Trick and Hayes jumped Hudson.

Hayes won the NXT Breakout Tournament, which gives him a title shot of his choice. Matrick Belton is now Trick Williams.

Bronson Rechsteiner’s Debut

WWE changed Rex Steiner (real name Bronson Rechsteiner) to Bron Breakker. He did a backstage segment with LA Knight. Bron stated that he was looking for an opportunity and Knight said that he would be more than willing to slap the smile off his face.

So they booked it in the opening segment. A very basic match with Bron going over clean, which is a surprise.

Bron is the son of former WCW/WWE World Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner. He signed with WWE earlier this year.

B-FAB’s In-Ring Debut

Hit Row’s B-FAB made her in-ring debut against Katrina Cortez. This was a very short yet one-sided match for B-FAB.

Over the past several weeks, Hit Row has been in a feud with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Elektra Lopez & Raul Mendoza).

Post-match, B-FAB cut a promo about how Elektra Lopez put her nose in her business. The rival group came out and said that they could fight again. B-FAB was more than willing to do this right now. They didn’t, but rather Santos waved her off and the segment ended.

Time To Get Hitched

The wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell took place after Johnny Gargano gave his blessing last week.

The ring was filled with various wrestlers. Austin Theory was the best man. The grooms were dressed like Dexter. Indie says that when people call Dexter a freak, she says he is her freak. Indie brought up how Lumis once snuck into her bed while the Garganos were sleeping and Lumis never loses a staring contest. Lumis had no vowels.

The preacher started asking why Lumis had no vowels and said it was probably because of nerves. Lumis choked out the preacher. Gargano wanted William Regal to be the new preacher and he turned it down. Beth Phoenix became the new preacher.

They both said “I do” and kissed. Lumis showed off his min axe in his jacket pocket before holding up Indie. Ciampa was seen watching in the back.

WE HAVE HIT THE PEAK OF PRO-WRESTLING!



DEXTER LUMIS SPEAKS!!!!!!!#WWENXT #InDexWedding pic.twitter.com/ktvGZlYx1t — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 15, 2021

"If anyone has any objections speak now?" #WWENXT



DEXTER: pic.twitter.com/XpnX9FwNvS — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 15, 2021

Crowning New Champion

LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne in a fatal 4-way match to a new NXT Champion was advertised as the main event of this show. There was a slight change as O’Reilly was supposed to be in the match until he was attacked by Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland earlier in the night. Von Wagoner (the former Cal Bloom) did make the save for O’Reilly and William Regal announced that Von would replace Kyle in the bout.

The match was chaotic and everyone got their spots in. Knight was busted open pretty good. The finish saw Ciampa hit his finisher to Knight for the win.

The title became vacant on Sunday night when Samoa Joe relinquished the title due to injury. Joe said that WWE medical informed him that they’d like him to step away from the ring for a “brief but still indeterminate” timeframe. Joe defeated Karrion Kross to win the NXT Championship at TakeOver 36 last month.