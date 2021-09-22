WWE NXT 2.0 Results (9/21): Tommaso Ciampa Headlines, Title Match

The September 21, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Roderick Strong def. Kushida to win Crusweight Title

Kay Lee Ray def. Amari Miller.

Dante Chen def. Trey Baxter.

Cameron Grimes def. Joe Gacy.

Elektra Lopez def. Anna Scheer.

Odyssey Jones def. Darren Ciapetta & Cary Millman

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland.

Tommaso Ciampa Opens

New NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa kicked off the show after he won the title in a four-way match last week.

He beat LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and the debuting Von Wagner (Cal Bloom) in the bout to crown a new champion after Samoa Joe relinquished it. Following the bout, Ciampa had an interaction with Bron Breakker (Bronson Rechsteiner), who had made his debut by defeating Knight earlier in the show, backstage. Breakker and Ciampa congratulated each other on their wins. Breakker looked at Ciampa’s title belt.

Ciampa came out for a promo with various NXT stars with him about how once again he is NXT Champion. He said the fans should like the young stars as they’ve been working hard and waiting to show the world how good they are. He named Camelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. He said he has always been known and will be mr. NXT. He said that the passion hasn’t left NXT. He said with him as champion and the new fresh paint just became the A show because they are NXT.

Cameron Grimes came out and said he’s fired up. He said the NXT Title is the rocket fuel that he needs to go to the moon. LA Knight came out, but was shut down and reminded he lost twice last week. Pete Dunne was out next and said that all he sees is a bounce of scared people looking to throw a punch. A brawl broke out.

"All I see are a bunch of pathetic geezers afraid to take the first punch." – @PeteDunneYxB #WWENXT@NXTCiampa: pic.twitter.com/gjx2X5sQ8v — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2021

Tag Team Bout

After this brawl broke out, Breaker challenged Dunne and Ridge Holland to a match tonight with Ciampa being his partner. Thus, the match was booked later in the show in the main event.

Breaker got the win thanks to outside inference from Kyle O’Reilly, who attacked Holland.

Joe Gacy Talks

Joe Gacy did an in-ring promo while sitting in a chair. He talked about how the ring is his safe place. Wade Barrett said after the promo that he has no idea was Gacy was talking about and neither do I. Gacy is dressed in a nice shirt and slacks, but is supposed to be a crazy guy.

Anyways, Cameron Grimes came out for a match with him. Gacy had a strong showing and was decent in the ring. Grimes went over with his finisher. Post-match, Gacy hugged Grimes.

"I come from a place of conflict resolution where I don't need to use my male privilege to get what I want." – @JoeGacy #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cLW1rzFffj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2021

Toxic Attraction Addresses The Fans

Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) came out to “address the NXT Universe,” as WWE had advertised.

This came one week after Rose debuted a new look with brown hair in order to interrupt a match between Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter and Dolin & Jayne, which led to a six-woman tag where Toxic Attraction defeated Sarray, Catanzaro & Carter.

Rose talked about how the fans like to look at her, but when she had her face busted up the fans were nowhere to be found. She said that she became a GIF and was yesterday’s news. She said that the fans treated her just like Gigi and Jacy, but they don’t give a damn about what the fans think. She said that behind the beauty is the beast and this is the future of the women’s division. She’s ready to take it over with Gigi and Jacy next to her. Gigi said that they always knew of what Rose had in her. They want the Women’s Tag Team Titles. It was later announced the match would happen next week.

"Behind this BEAUTY, a BEAST is ready to be unleashed. THIS is what the future of the #WWENXT Women's Division looks like."@WWE_MandyRose @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/GkHm0nu5KF — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2021

Kushida vs. Roderick Strong

Cruiserweight Champion Kushida put the title on the line in a match against Roderick Strong.

The match was originally supposed to take place on the August 17 episode of NXT, but it got pushed back due to Kushida testing positive for COVID-19. Last week, Kushida made his return and declared that he’s ready to face Strong.

Diamond Mine manager, Malcolm Bivens, has been calling Strong the uncrowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion since Kushida wasn’t able to compete.

The match was back and forth. Kushida had a submission hold locked in, but there was outside interference by Diamond Mind. This allowed Strong to hit a back breaker for the win.

Post-match, Grayson Waller came out and challenged Strong to a title match next week because he’s looking to take an opportunity instead of waiting for it.