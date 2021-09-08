WWE NXT Results (9/7): Two Title Matches, Mei Ying’s In-Ring Debut

The September 7, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Kay Lee Ray def. Ember Moon.

Santos Escobar def. Carmelo Hayes.

Diamond Mine (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) def. Chuckie Viola & Paxton Averill.

Zoey Stark & Io Shirai def. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

Mei Ying def. Virginia (aka Dreamgirl Ellie).

MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Mei Ying’s In-Ring Debut

Mei Ying made her in-ring debut. She took on Virginia Ferry, who is also known as Dream Girl Ellie. It was a quick match with Mei hitting some strikes then locking on a choke for the win.

Karen Q portrays the character. Before signing with WWE, she worked for ROH and Impact Wrestling. Karen made her WWE debut in August 2018 by competing in the second annual Mae Young Classic.

In December 2020, Karen was repackaged as Mei Ying as the mysterious leader of Tian Sha with Xia Li and Big Boa. The group debuted on January 6, 2021.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Ember Moon

Kay Lee Ray vs. Ember Moon in a singles match was booked.

The match opened the show and was a grappling heavy bout. Ray hit her finisher for the win.

Ray made her NXT debut at TakeOVer 36 after being on hiatus after dropping the NXT UK Women’s Title. Moon has been trying to find her way after losing Shotzi Blackheart as her tag team partner.

Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes

Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes in a singles match took place.

The match was back and forth. Hayes looked good in his outing, but of course, Santos went over thanks to outside interference before hitting his finisher for the win.

Entering this match, Escobar had been in a feud with Hit Row. On the flip side, On the August 24 episode of NXT, Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones to win the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defended against Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

This marked the first defense for Io and Stark. Just last week, Catanzaro and Carter defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The match was pretty good with the challengers looking decent yet the champions were kept strong. Post=match, Mandy Rose, Jayne, and Dolin laid out the challengers.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defended against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

WWE set up the match last week when the champs noted they’d like to give Lorcan & Burch a shot at the titles.

Lorcan and Burch had to give up the titles this past March when urch suffered a separated shoulder. Fast forward to April, MSK won the vacant titles by defeating The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza & Joaquín Wilde in a triple threat match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Burch made his big return last week as he joined Lorcan, Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland in beating down Tommaso Ciampa only for MSK to make the save.

The match was dominated by the challengers until MSK made their comeback at the end and won with their finisher. A very solid match. Post-match, Holland and Dunne attacked Burch and Lorcan.