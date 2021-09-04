First Look at the “New NXT” Premiering September 14th

NXT will return to live-airing shows on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021. According to promotional footage released by, the “New NXT” will debut that night.

A video aired on Smackdown and was shared on WWE‘s official YouTube page which teases a new look inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE’s video teasing “The New NXT” can be viewed in the player below:

The only segment scheduled for the show thus far is a wedding between Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.

The New NXT

A report from the Wrestling Observer recently stated that while Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will play a larger role with NXT, they will not be producing the weekly show.

“There was a meeting with talent and staff where they were told the stories of McMahon and Prichard directly producing the weekly television show is incorrect,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

He would continue to say, however, that several key decisions regarding the brand are now being made by upper WWE management.

“The new logo came from WWE with no input from the NXT people and it’s when it comes to the future of NXT and its rebranding, it’s said the people making the decision, on their own, are the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, John Laurinaitis, Kevin Dunn, and Bruce Prichard,” Meltzer continued.