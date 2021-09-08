WWE Raw Ratings Dip Against College Football Competition (9/6)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s 1.907 million viewers and the 0.54 rating.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.958 million, 0.54 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.842 million, 0.52 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.748 million, 0.50 in the 18-49 Demo

This show was expected to drop from last week’s Raw as it went up against a college football game on ESPN that did 3 million viewers.

This episode featured Akira Tozawa vs. 24/7 Champion Reggie in a non-title match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus with the winner facing Damian Priest for the United States Title at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, Charlotte Flair defended her Raw Women’s Title against Nia Jax, a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the new #1 contenders to Raw Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton, and more.

SmackDown Viewership

The episode drew an average of 2.147 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 2.874 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, it did a 0.62 rating, which was up from the 0.59 rating the week before. The final ratings were 2.220 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.250 million viewers.