WWE RAW Results (9/13): Big E Cashes In, Title Matches, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Bobby Lashley put the WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton tonight. Damian Priest defended the US Championshionship against Jeff Hardy. Big E teased on social media that he would be cashing in his MITB contract during tonight’s show. WWE also officially announced the dates as 10/1 (SmackDown) and 10/4 (RAW) for the upcoming draft.

RAW Results (9/13)

Charlotte def. Shayna Baszler Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders def. Shanky, Veer, Jinder Mahal Damian Priest def. Jeff Hardy to retain the US Title Nikki A.S.H. def. Tamina Rhea Ripley def. Natalya Omos, AJ Styles, Mace, T-Bar def. New Day, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali Doudrop def. Eva Marie Lashley def. Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship Big E def. Lashley to become the new WWE Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Big E Intends Taunted Orton & Lashley

Big E kicked off the show and came to the ring with the MITB contract to a great reaction from the crowd. Orton, Riddle, Lashley, and MVP then made their way to the ring as Big E danced around with the briefcase. Lashley and Orton had a stare down and Big E interrupted. Big E vowed to cash in the contract tonight and Riddle asked him to not cash in on Randy if he won the match.

MVP told Riddle to “shut his dumb ass up” and claimed that Randy Orton used his power to change the title match from Extreme Rules to tonight. Orton said he went to who he needed to and got it changed because he is Randy freaking Orton. Big E shouted “we’ve got two big meaty men bumping meat tonight!” as the crowd chanted for Orton.

MVP turned the focus back to Big E and said he always believed that he had the most potential of New Day. MVP suggested that Big E ran from SmackDown because he is afraid of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He added that Big E will be afraid of Lashley after what he does to Orton tonight. Randy said he is going to become the champion tonight and Big E interrupted. Big E once again said he was going to cash in tonight and Lashley told him he will shove the MITB contract so far up Big E’s buttocks that he will be able to taste the fine print. Orton then hit an RKO out of nowhere and exited the ring. Big E had the MITB briefcase in hand but did not cash in after the RKO.

"Just in case there's any confusion, I still fully intend on cashing in my #MITB contract tonight!"@WWEBigE tells it like it is on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/m2usKb23E2 — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2021

Alexa Bliss Gave Charlotte A Gift

RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair faced Shayna Baszler tonight in a Championship Contenders match. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler had a conversation backstage and vowed to get on the same page.

Baszler started off the match in control and booted Charlotte to the apron. Shayna went for a Dropkick but Charlotte got out of the way and connected with a Crossbody as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Charlotte connected with a Fallaway Slam and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Baszler tripped her up and sent her to the canvas with a kick to the head. Shayna went for a cover but Charlotte kicked out at two.

Baszler applied a Headlock but Flair countered into a Belly to Back Suplex to break the hold. Charlotte went for a big boot but Shayna got out of the way and hit a German Suplex for a near fall.

Shayna unloaded some kicks but Charlotte shrugged them off and connected with a Clothesline. Flair followed it up with some chops as the crowd chanted “woo!”. Charlotte then hit the big boot and went for the cover but Shayna was able to kick out.

Flair slammed Shayna’s head off the turnbuckle and Baszler rolled out of the ring. Charlotte climbed to the top rope and hit a Moonsault. Nia Jax came down to the entrance ramp and Charlotte did the DX “suck it” motion and Nia responded by gagging as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Baszler hit another German Suplex and went for a Body Slam but Flair escaped. Charlotte hit a chop block and locked in a submission hold against the ropes. Baszler broke free and Charlotte laughed in Nia’s face outside the ring. Back in the ring, Charlotte hit a big boot on Baszler for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Alexa Bliss came to the ring with Lilly and a present for Charlotte. Alexa said that the gift was a thank you for accepting the title match at Extreme Rules. Charlotte told Alexa that she doesn’t collect dolls, she collects championships. Bliss told Flair to have some fun and handed her the gift.

Charlotte said “no!” and the crowd chanted “yes!”. Flair finally took the gift and it was a doll named “Charly”. Bliss threw the doll in her face and hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. Alexa posed with the RAW Women’s Championship to end the segment.

McIntyre & Viking Raiders Picked Up A Win

Drew McIntyre and the Viking Raiders faced Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky tonight on RAW. Erik got trapped in the corner but quickly tagged Drew in. McIntyre beat the hell out of everyone by himself and then hit a Claymore on Shanky for the quick victory. McIntyre posed with Viking Raiders after the match.

Damian Priest Retained The US Title

Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Jeff Hardy tonight on RAW. Jeff Hardy was chasing around the 24/7 Championship on last week’s show. Sheamus joined commentary for the match.

Jeff and Damian locked up in the middle of the ring to start off the action. Hardy connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with an Atomic Drop. Jeff hit a Leg Drop, a Dropkick, and then an Enziguri that sent Damian to the outside. Hardy leaped off the apron and leveled Damian with a Clothesline before the action returned to the ring. Damian hit Jeff with a kick to the face and knocked him back out of the ring. Damian leaped onto Hardy and traded words with Sheamus as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Damian and Jeff were trading punches in the ring. Hardy got the better of the exchange and hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Priest went for a Clothesline but Jeff dodged it and connected with a Slingblade for another near fall. Priest climbed to the top rope but Jeff caught him with some punches to the face.

Priest booted Jeff to the canvas and connected with a flying body scissors for a two count. Damian followed it up with the Reckoning for the pinfall victory. After the match, Sheamus attacked Priest and then hit Jeff Hardy with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick on Priest but the United States Champion was ready. Damian booted Sheamus in the face and sent the Celtic Warrior out of the ring to end the segment. Priest will defend the United States Championship against Sheamus at Extreme Rules.

Ripley & Nikki Sent A Message To The Tag Champs

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. were interviewed backstage. Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina interrupted and it led to a brawl. Sonya Deville broke it up and announced that Tamina will face Nikki A.S.H. in a singles match. Ripley and Natalya were ringside for the match.

Tamina dominated the match early and stomped Nikki down in the corner. Tamina connected with a Body Slam and then went for an Elbow Drop but Nikki got out of the way. Nikki followed it up with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Tamina countered into a cover of her own for the win.

Natalya then faced Rhea Ripley in a singles match with Tamina & Nikki ringside. Natalya connected with a Hurricanrana and posed for the crowd. Ripley went for a Backbreaker but Natalya was able to block it. Ripley hit a big boot that sent Natalya out of the ring.

Ripley chased after her and went for a Dropkick but Natalya got out of the way. Rhea leveled Tamina with the Dropkick but turned around into a Clothesline from Natalya. Back in the ring, Natalya set up for the Sharpshooter but Ripley connected with a punch to the face.

When RAW returned from a break, Ripley hit Natalya with a headbutt and then a Dropkick to the face. Ripley charged and wound up running into the turnbuckle as Natalya got out of the way. Natalya connected with a Dropkick of her own and went for the cover but Ripley kicked out at two.

Rhea planted Natalya with a Northern Lights Suplex and then locked in the Texas Cloverleaf in the middle of the ring. Natalya escaped and rolled up Ripley. Natalya got her feet on the ropes for leverage but Nikki broke it up. Ripley locked in the submission hold again and this time Natalya tapped.

Omos, Styles, Mace, T-Bar Picked Up A Win

New Day (Kingston & Woods), Mustafa Ali, Mansoor faced AJ Styles, Omos, Mace, T-Bar tonight on RAW. AJ beat down Mansoor before T-Bar and Ali tagged in. T-Bar hit Ali with a boot to the face and then launched Mansoor to the outside. Mace tagged in and Chokeslammed Ali on the apron as T-Bar hit a Clothesline on Mansoor outside the ring.

Kingston and AJ tagged in and Kofi hit a Dropkick for a near fall. Ali and Mansoor took out Mace & T-Bar with a couple Suicide Dives. AJ hit a Neckbreaker on Kingston but Ali broke it up. T-Bar threw Mansoor out of the ring as Styles hit Woods with a Pele Kick.

Mustafa tagged in and connected with a Tornado DDT on Styles. Omos tagged himself in and got in the ring with Ali. Omos thew Ali into the turnbuckle and then sent Kingston and Woods out of the ring. Omos planted Ali with the Choke Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Doudrop def. Eva Marie

Doudrop faced Eva Marie tonight on RAW. Eva got in some offense early but Doudrop quickly put a stop to it. Doudrop hit a Crossbody for the quick pinfall victory.

Big E Captured The WWE Championship

Lashley defended the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event. MVP and Riddle were ringside for the match. Orton rolled out of the ring and avoided Lashley in the beginning of the match. Lashley chased after him but got distracted by Riddle.

Orton capitalized and sent Lashley into the barricade. Orton bounced Lashley’s head off the announce table and rolled the champ back into the ring. Randy went for the cover but Lashley kicked out at two. Orton went for the draping DDT but Lashley countered into a Back Body Drop that sent Orton out of the ring. Lashley followed Orton to the outside but it backfired again and Randy Clotheslined Lashley into the timekeeper’s area. Orton grabbed his knee in pain and hobbled back into the ring as RAW went to a break.

The WWE Champion took control when RAW returned and slammed Randy’s head into the ring post. Orton crashed to the floor outside the ring and MVP taunted him. Orton got onto the ring apron but Lashley sent him flying into the barricade. Randy fell down to the floor and Riddle checked on him.

Lashley brought Orton back into the ring and connected with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Orton hit the draping DDT and went for an RKO but Lashley blocked it. Lashley leveled Orton with a Spear for a two count. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock but Orton broke free with an elbow to the face.

Orton hit the RKO but couldn’t go for the cover because MVP pulled Lashley towards the ropes. Riddle and MVP argued outside the ring as Orton snuck up from behind. Orton hit MVP with an RKO but walked into another Spear from Lashley in the ring for the pinfall victory. Lashley is still the WWE Champion.

After the match, Lashley Chokeslammed Orton through the announce table but somehow tweaked his knee while doing so. Big E made his way to the ring with the MITB briefcase and a referee followed him. Big E said it was time to cash in but Lashley pointed to his knee and claimed to be hurt. Lashley took a seat in the corner of the ring as RAW went to a break with only minutes left in the show.

When RAW returned, Big E slapped Lashley in the face and the match officially started. Lashley tackled Big E to the mat and then hit him with a Splash in the corner. Big E got out of the corner and hit a chop block. Big E went for the Big Ending but Lashley broke free. Lashley leveled Big E with a Spear and went for the cover but Big E kicked out at two. Big E then hit the Big Ending for the pinfall victory and won the WWE Championship. Big E celebrated with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as RAW went off the air.

BIG E IS THE NEW WWE CHAMPION!!!!!!!!@WWEBigE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7mPw1rdDKE — BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION (@WWE) September 14, 2021