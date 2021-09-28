WWE RAW Results (9/27): Steel Cage Main Event, Title Matches, Goldberg Appears

WWE RAW aired live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Big E defended the WWE Championship against Lashley tonight. Charlotte Flair issued an Open Challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship. Damian Priest defended the US Title against Sheamus in a No DQ, No Countout match.

In addition to the takeaways below, Goldberg appeared on tonight’s RAW via satellite and vowed to get revenge on Lashley for attacking Gage.

RAW Results (9/27)

Big E def. Bobby Lashley via DQ & retained the WWE Title Angel Garza def. Erik Reggie vs. Ricochet ended in a DQ Keith “Bearcat” Lee def. Akira Tozawa Damian Priest def. Sheamus to retain the US Title Veer, Shanky, Jinder Mahal def. Mustafa Ali, Mansoor, Jeff Hardy Karrion Kross def. Jaxson Ryker AJ Styles def. Riddle Charlotte Flair def. Doudrop to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Big E def. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage match to retain the WWE Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Opening Title Match Ended In A DQ

Big E defended the WWE Championship against Lashley in the first match of the night. Lashley controlled the action early and got Big E in a Headlock. The WWE Champion battled out of the hold but Lashley leveled him with a shoulder tackle.

Lashley perched Big E up on the top turnbuckle and went for a Superplex but Big E held onto the ropes. Lashley launched Big E to the outside and Big E crashed to the floor. Bobby followed Big E out there and both superstars hit a Clothesline at the same time.

Big E and Lashley traded punches in the middle of the ring. Lashley got the better of the exchange and sent the champion to the corner. Lashley connected with a Swinging Neckbreaker Big E went for the Big Ending but Lashley escaped to the ring apron.

The WWE Champion punched Lashley in the face and then hit a Spear. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin made their way to the entrance ramp and wound up attacking Big E for the DQ. They were wearing Hurt Business shirts as apparently the group is back together without explanation. New Day made the save and Adam Pearce came to the entrance ramp. Pearce announced that Big E will defend the WWE Championship later tonight against Lashley in a Steel Cage match.

Angel Garza def. Erik

Angel Garza squared off with Erik tonight on RAW. Ivar and Humberto Carrillo were ringside for the match. Erik connected with a Suplex and followed it up with a knee to the face. Humberto hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Garza capitalized with a DDT for the pinfall victory.

Keith “Bearcat” Lee def. Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa faced Keith “Bearcat” Lee. Lee sent Akira to the corner and hit a Splash. Lee launched Tozawa across the ring and hit a Ground Zero (Powerslam) for the pinfall victory.

Damian Priest Retained The US Title

Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Sheamus in a No DQ, No Countout match. Priest and Sheamus battled to the corner of the ring to begin the action. Sheamus wrestled Damian to the canvas and applied a Headlock.

Sheamus and Damian battled to the outside and the Celtic Warrior sent the US Champion tumbling over the steel steps. Sheamus set up a table but turned around into a forearm to the face from Damian. The two superstars battled to the apron and Sheamus hit White Noise through the table as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Priest and Sheamus were battling outside the ring. Sheamus shoved Damian into the ring post and then hurled him into the barricade. Sheamus went to attack Priest with a chair but Damian knocked it away. Sheamus set up the chair in the corner and launched Damian’s face into it.

Sheamus connected with an Alabama Slam and went for the cover but Damian kicked out at two. Damian threw the chair and Sheamus’ head and connected with a Uranage for a near fall. Sheamus and Damian traded punches in the middle of the ring.

Damian hit a Clothesline but Sheamus responded with a jumping knee strike to the head for a two count. Damian sent Sheamus through a table in the corner and connected with the Reckoning for the pinfall victory. Damian Priest is still the United States Champion.

Veer, Shanky, Mahal Picked Up A Win

Jeff Hardy, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali faced Shanky, Veer, and Jinder Mahal tonight on RAW. Hardy slammed Jinder to the mat and hit a Leg Drop for a near fall. Mustafa Ali tagged himself in and hit a Facebuster but Veer broke up the cover. Veer hit Ali with a shoulder tackle and then a big Clothesline for the pinfall victory.

Karrion Kross def. Jaxson Ryker

Karrion Kross faced Jaxson Ryker in a quick match tonight. Before the match, Karrion Kross cut a backstage promo and promised to put his opponent through agony. Kross beat Ryker down and applied the Kross Jacket for the easy submission victory.

AJ Styles def. Riddle

AJ Styles squared off against Riddle again tonight on RAW. Styles hit a Splash in the corner and then tossed Ridde to the outside. Riddle got up but AJ hit him with a knee to the face.

The action went back and forth and Riddle hit AJ with a Pele Kick. AJ responded with a Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Riddle connected with a German Suplex and went for the cover but Styles kicked out at two. Riddle hit the Ripcord Knee and Styles battled back with a Backbreaker.

Styles hit a Moonsault outside of the ring and rolled Riddle back inside. Styles locked in the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring but Riddle was able to get to the bottom rope to break the hold. Riddle went for an RKO but AJ blocked it and hit the Styles Clash for a pinfall victory.

Charlotte Flair Retained The RAW Women’s Title, Baszler Attacked Eva Marie

Charlotte Flair had an Open Challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship and Doudrop took the challenge. Doudrop hit a shoulder tackle and went for a slam but Flair got out of the way. Doudrop connected with a chop and then a Senton in the middle of the ring. Eva Marie’s music hit for a distraction and Charlotte hit Natural Selection for the pinfall victory. Charlotte Flair is still the RAW Women’s Champion. Eva Marie posed and Charlotte hit her with a Clothesline as the crowd cheered. Eva then got on the microphone and claimed that she would have won the title if she had the opportunity. Shayna Baszler interrupted and attacked Eva. Baszler stomped on Eva’s arm against the steel steps to end the segment.

Big E Retained The WWE Championship

Big E defended the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage in the main event. Big E dominated early and slammed Lashley into the steel a few times. Lashley exploded out of the corner and leveled Big E with a Clothesline.

Lashley went for a Spear but Big E countered into a Hip Toss that sent Lashley into the steel. Big E bounced Lashley’s head off the cage a. few times and went for the Big Ending but Lashley escaped. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock but Big E was able to block it. Lashley hit a Suplex and went for the cover but Big E kicked out at two.

Both superstars battled on the turnbuckle and Big E went for the Big Ending. Lashley countered into a Dragon Sleeper against the ropes and then dropped him to the mat. Lashley made his way up the cage but Big E brought him down. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander tried to interfere but Kofi and Xavier cut them off. Kingston hit a ridiculous Trust Fall off the cage and onto Benjamin & Alexander as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Big E connected with three Belly to Belly Suplexes in a row and fired up the crowd. Lashley hit a Spear and went for the cover but Big E kicked out at two. Lashley went for a Clothesline but Big E ducked and hit the Big Ending. Big E went for the cover but Lashley powered out at the last moment. Lashley and Big E battled on the middle turnbuckle and Big E hit a massive Big Ending for the pinfall victory. Big E is still the WWE Champion.