WWE RAW Results (9/6): Tag Team Turmoil, Title Matches Set For Extreme Rules

WWE RAW aired from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Sheamus battled Drew McIntyre to determine who will face Damian Priest for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules. 8 teams competed in a Tag Team Turmoil match to become the #1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

RAW Results (9/6)

Sheamus def. Drew McIntyre and will face Damian Priest at Extreme Rules for the US Title Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Tamina & Natalya in a Championship Contenders match Karrion Kross def. John Morrison via submission Charlotte Flair def. Nia Jax to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Reggie def. Akira Tozawa to retain the 24/7 Championship Lashley & MVP won the Tag Team Turmoil match and earned a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships

Lashley Will Defend The WWE Title Against Randy Orton At Extreme Rules

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro came to the ring to a great reaction to the crowd. Orton noted that MVP & Lashley failed miserably at capturing their tag titles and called Lashley a greedy b*tch. Riddle spoke about all the teams in the Tag Turmoil match and how he hopes New Day bring pancakes to the ring.

WWE Champion Lashley and MVP interrupted and made their way to the ring. MVP called Orton’s RKO last week cowardly and challenged him to match. Orton said that has been about 10-15 years since they faced each other and dared Lashley to put the WWE Championship on the line. Lashley accepted and said that they are going to be in the Tag Team Turmoil match later tonight as well. Lashley vowed to become double champ at Extreme Rules and New Day interrupted. They said that Lashley and MVP better hurry up and talk to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville because they are about to kick off the Tag Team Turmoil match right now.

Mace & T-Bar Attacked New Day, Ali & Mansoor

New Day faced Viking Raiders first in the Tag Turmoil match. Kofi beat Ivar down in the corner but Ivar battled back. Erik tagged in and slammed Ivar on top of Kingston. Erik went for the cover but Kingston kicked out at two. Erik leveled Kofi with a shoulder tackle and brought him to the corner.

Ivar tagged in and Kingston hit him with a Double Stomp. Xavier Woods tagged in and tried to send Erik to the corner. Erik blocked it and sent Woods across the ring with an overhead throw. Woods caught Erik with a boot to the face and leaped through the ropes into a Tornado DDT. Kofi tagged in and hit Erik with a kick to the face for a two count.

Kingston did a trust fall onto the Viking Raiders outside the ring and they caught him. Erik and Ivar launched Kofi onto Woods as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Viking Raiders were in control and Ivar hit a massive Frog Splash. Ivar went for the cover but Woods kicked out at two and RK-Bro couldn’t believe it ringside.

Jinder Mahal and Veer were the next team. New Day hit a couple Suicide Dive and Woods followed it up with a Splash in the ring on Mahal for a near fall. Jinder hit an elbow to the face and stomped on Xavier’s midsection. Mahal connected with a Knee Drop for a two count and Veer tagged in. Veer sent Woods out of the ring and Kofi went to check on him but Shanky got in the way as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, New Day took control and hit Mahal with a Backbreaker/Double Stomp for the pinfall. Lucha House Party entered the match next and dominated the action early. Kofi hit an ugly Splash for a two count and then brought Lince Dorado to the corner. Dorado hit New Day with a Cutter and then sent Woods to the mat with a Superkick. Metalik tagged in for a Moonsault and Dorado followed it up with one of his one. Dorado went for the cover but Kofi broke it up at two. Lucha House Party threw Kofi out of the ring and set Woods up for a move. Kofi broke it up and Woods rolled up Dorado for the pinfall.

Mace and T-Bar made their way to the ring to face New Day as RAW went to a break. Mace and T-Bar spent the next few minutes beating the hell out of Xavier Woods. Mace knocked Kofi off the apron and Woods rolled up T-Bar for the pinfall. They attacked Kingston after and then beat down Mansoor & Mustafa Ali. Mace brought steel steps into the ring and T-Bar launched Kofi into them. T-Bar bashed Mustafa Ali into the ring post until finally WWE officials rushed the ring to break it up as RAW went to a break. It was announced that New Day, AJ Styles & Omos, Mansoor & Ali, and Bobby Lashley & MVP will finish the Tag Turmoil match later on the show.

Damian Priest Will Defend The US Title Against Sheamus At Extreme Rules

Sheamus faced Drew McIntyre tonight to begin the 2nd hour of RAW. The winner of the match will face Damian Priest at Extreme Rules for the United States Championship.

Sheamus brought McIntyre to the mat and applied a Headlock as Damian Priest was shown watching backstage. McIntyre escaped and ran over Sheamus with a shoulder tackle. Drew followed it up with a chop to the chest and hit 10 Beats of the Bodhran on Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior knocked McIntyre to the outside and made his way to the top rope. Sheamus connected with a Flying Clothesline and rolled Drew back into the ring. McIntyre hit a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Sheamus kicked out at two. McIntyre and Sheamus battled on the top rope and traded punches. Sheamus hit a massive Superplex as RAW went to a break.

Sheamus made his way to the top rope again but McIntyre quickly hopped and hurled him to the canvas for a near fall. Sheamus planted McIntyre with an Alabama Slam and went for the cover but McIntyre kicked out at two. Sheamus mocked the 3-2-1 chant and went for a Brogue Kick but McIntyre countered with a Clothesline.

McIntyre hit the Future Shock DDT but Sheamus was able to kick out at two. Sheamus hit a running knee to the face and went for the cover but McIntyre kicked out at two. Drew then planted Sheamus with White Noise for a near fall. Sheamus dodged a Claymore and rolled up McIntyre and used his tights for leverage to steal the win. Drew hit Sheamus with his mask and leveled him with a Claymore after the match. US Champion Damian Priest was interviewed backstage and claimed that he has Sheamus’ number indwell retain at Extreme Rules.

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Pinned The Champs

Natalya & Tamina faced Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley tonight on RAW in a Championship Contenders match. The crowd didn’t seem to be behind Nikki as Tamina sent her to the corner to begin the match. Tamina perched Nikki up on the top rope and went for a Samoan Drop but Nikki escaped. Nikki hit a Dropkick and tagged Ripley in. Ripley leveled Tamina with a kick to the face but Tamina got right up. The two superstars traded punches in the middle of the ring but the champions took control.

Natalya tagged in and got Ripley in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Rhea escaped lifted Nikki onto her shoulders. Nikki booted Natalya as Tamina brought Ripley out of the ring. Tamina hit a Superkick and Ripley crashed into the steel steps as RAW went to a commercial.

When RAW returned, Ripley bashed Tamina off the apron and planted Natalya with a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. Nikki tagged in and hit a Crossbody but Tamina broke up the cover. Natalya hit a German Suplex on Rhea and hit Nikki with a Clothesline. Natalya went for the Sharpshooter but Ripley broke it up and hit Riptide for the pinfall victory. Rhea and Nikki A.S.H. are now in line for a title shot against the team they just defeated.

Karrion Kross Tapped Out John Morrison

John Morrison had Karrion Kross on an episode of Moist TV backstage. Kross said he wanted to eliminate Morrison from existence and teach him to fall and pray tonight. Kross then battled John Morrison in a singles match.

Karrion Kross completely dominated the match early and John crawled to the corner. Morrison sprayed Karrion in the face with a squirt gun and Kross sent him into the ring post with a Back Body Drop. Morrison crashed to the floor and Kross let out a scream. Back in the ring, Karrion locked in the Kross Jacket for the submission victory.

Charlotte Flair Retained The RAW Women’s Title, Alexa Bliss Challenged Her

Charlotte Flair defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Nia Jax tonight. Before the match, Shayna Baszler said she isn’t sure Nia can beat Charlotte two times in a row and suggested that she will choke tonight.

Charlotte attacked Nia and the two started trash talking. Charlotte tried to leave with the title but Nia dragged her back into the ring by the hair. Flair hit Jax with a chop block and then a Powerbomb off the middle rope for near fall. Flair focused her attack on Nia’s leg and stomped it on it several times. Charlotte set up for the Figure Four but Nia blocked it and slammed Flair into the turnbuckle as RAW went to a commercial break.

Flair connected with a Moonsault outside the ring. Shayna went to hit Flair but she ducked and Baszler almost hit Nia. Back in the ring, Flair and Jax battled to the corner of the ring. Shayna hopped up on the ring apron to distract Nia again and Flair hit Natural Selection on Charlotte for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Alexa Bliss appeared on the Jumbotron and invited Charlotte to Alexa’s Playground. Charlotte declined and then the lights went out. Bliss showed up with Lilly in the ring behind Flair. Charlotte asked what Alexa wanted and Bliss pointed at the title. Charlotte asked if Bliss wanted a title match and then raised the RAW Women’s Championship as the crowd chanted “yes!”. Flair accepted but noted that the ring isn’t Bliss’ playground, it is hers.

Reggie Retained The 24/7 Championship

Reggie defended the 24/7 Championship against Akira Tozawa tonight on RAW. Reggie retained in a quick match and flipped onto Jeff Hardy and other superstars that were chasing him around for the title. Drake Maverick made his return to RAW and appeared on the ramp at the end of the segment. R-Truth told him to go back home to his wife as Reggie escaped.

Lashley & MVP Earned A Title Shot Next Week

New Day limped back down the entrance ramp to begin the 2nd half of Tag Team Turmoil against Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. RK-Bro were ringside again. Kofi hit Mustafa with SOS and tagged in Woods. Kofi connected with a Superplex on Ali and they rolled out of the ring. Mansoor rolled up Woods for near fall and Xavier grabbed his back in pain. Ali demanded that Mansoor attack him but he backed away. Mustafa tagged in and kicked Woods in the back. Xavier responded with a headbutt and then Kingston hit Ali with Trouble in Paradise. Woods followed it up with an Elbow Drop across the ring on Ali for the pinfall.

AJ Styles and Omos were the next team and AJ beat Woods down for a few minutes. Xavier eventually battled back and sent AJ out of the ring. Woods crawled to the corner but AJ knocked Kofi off the apron. Woods and AJ both connected with a Clothesline at the same time and fell to the canvas.

Kingston and Omos tagged in and Omos swatted the former WWE Champion out of the air as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Kofi hit AJ with an Enziguri and went for the cover but Omos broke it up. Woods charged at Omos but he threw him out of the ring. Omos lifted up Kofi and handed him to Styles. AJ connected with the Styles Clash for the pinfall. New Day wrestled for at least an hour during the show.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP then battled AJ Styles & Omos for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships. Lashley controlled the action early and AJ retreated to the corner. Omos tagged in and towered over Lashley in the ring. Lashley and Omos locked up in a test of strength and the champion connected with some kicks to the midsection.

Bobby set up for a Suplex but Omos countered and slammed Lashley to the mat. Omos hit Lashley with a boot to the face and the WWE Champion tumbled out of the ring. Lashley got up and Randy Orton was right in his face. The two started at each other and AJ Styles took them both out with a Crossbody off the announce table. Omos grabbed Riddle and hurled him into the barricade.

MVP hobbled up to AJ Styles and he dropped him with a kick to the side of the head. Omos launched Riddle over the announce table as AJ set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. Lashley got out of the way and hit AJ Styles with a Spear for the pinfall victory. Lashley and MVP earned a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships next week. After the match, Omos planted Lashley with a Chokeslam and Orton hit Lashley with an RKO when he got back up. RK-Bro posed for the crowd to close the show.