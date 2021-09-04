WWE SmackDown Results (9/3): Reigns vs. Balor, Title Match Set For Extreme Rules, Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Finn Balor in the main event.

SmackDown Results (9/3)

Street Profits def. The Usos via DQ Rick Boogs def. Dolph Ziggler Cesaro def. Seth Rollins via DQ Sami Zayn def. Dominik Roman Reigns def. Finn Balor to retain the Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Street Profits vs. The Usos Ended In A DQ, Brock Lesnar Called Paul Heyman

Street Profits faced The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match. If Street Profits picked up the win, they would get a future match against The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Dawkins connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Splash in the corner. Montez Ford tagged in and hit a Dropkick of his own on Jimmy. Jey hopped in the ring and walked into another Dropkick. The Usos rolled out of the ring and Montez went for a Crossbody but they caught him. Jimmy and Jey slammed Montez into the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Ford connected with an Enziguri as Dawkins pleaded for a tag. Jimmy tagged in and sent Montez to the corner. Uso charged but Montez hopped out of the way and Jimmy crashed into the ring post as Paul Heyman and Reigns were shown watching backstage.

Dawkins tagged in and got hit with an Engizuri. Dawkins hit the Annointment and Montez followed it up with a Frog Splash. Montez went for the cover but Jey broke it up at two. A brawl broke out and the referee ended the match in a DQ. Montez Ford flipped onto The Usos after the match and Street Profits posed on top of the announce table. Roman Reigns was shown backstage watching as The Usos stumbled to their feet. Reigns told Heyman to bring him his cousins and Paul exited the locker room.

Paul Heyman was interviewed by Kayla Braxton backstage. Heyman’s phone went off and his ring tone was Brock Lesnar‘s theme. It went off again and Heyman answered. Paul added that the timing was a little off right now but he will deliver the message. Heyman went to say something but he was hung up on. Paul bumped into a man dressed as a janitor and told him that he can start with Kayla if he wants to take out the trash. The man as revealed to be Big E and he laughed in Paul’s face while holding up the MITB briefcase.

Later on the show, Paul Heyman informed Roman Reigns that Brock Lesnar called him tonight and will be in Madison Square Garden next week on SmackDown. Roman Reigns wondered if Brock was here tonight as well.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Title Match Set For Extreme Rules

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her way to the ring to a great pop from the crowd.

Becky noted that she didn’t get any “you deserve it!” chants when she returned and the crowd began to chant it. Lynch noted how she was interrupted by the entire SmackDown women’s locker room and called Bianca Belair the most athletic woman in WWE. Lynch wondered how she was being portrayed as the bad guy when she saved Bianca’s match at SummerSlam when Sasha Banks couldn’t compete.

Lynch added that Belair doesn’t get to cry because she wasn’t ready for the match and that Bianca cannot fake experience. Becky added that Belair’s lack of experience was why it only took one flick of her wrist to end Bianca’s title reign. Belair interrupted that he hasn’t heard Belair complain once about losing the title too fast.

Belair said that the championship was more to her than just a title, it was a part of her for 132 days and etched her in history. Bianca noted how she had accomplished so much but lost it in 26 seconds. Belair added that she was embarrassed about it but will stand in it because that is her truth. Bianca stated that she will never pick herself up by dragging someone else down and that Becky shouldn’t be talking about her like she knows her. Belair vowed to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion again and the greatEST.

Bianca suggested that Becky do the same thing as Roman Reigns and defend her title tonight since she is doing all this talking. The crowd chanted “yes!” before an “EST!” chant broke out for Belair. Lynch paced around the ring and said she doesn’t give a damn what Roman Reigns does. Becky declined the challenge and walked away while raising the title.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville informed Becky Lynch that she will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The contract signing will be on SmackDown next week in Madison Square Garden. Lynch wasn’t thrilled about the news.

Boogs Picked Up A Win, Toni Storm Appeared

Dolph Ziggler faced Rick Boogs tonight. Before the match, Dolph Ziggler hit on Toni Storm backstage but Toni wasn’t interested and told him that she was rooting for Boogs tonight. Robert Roode and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura were ringside for the match.

Boogs controlled the action early but Dolph battled back with a DDT for a near fall. Ziggler went for a Superkick but Boogs blocked it. Boogs hit a Pumphandle Slam for the pinfall victory.

Edge Challenged Rollins To A Match Next Week

Cesaro faced Seth Rollins tonight in a rematch from WrestleMania. Rollins said that he found what led Edge to victory over him at SummerSlam. Seth claimed that he was going to use that information to defeat Cesaro tonight.

Cesaro dominated early and caught Rollins with a Dropkick. Cesaro slammed Seth into the barricade and rolled him back into the ring. Rollins connected with a Dropkick and then a chop to Cesaro’s chest. Cesaro followed it up with a Dropkick of his own and then went for the swing but Seth escaped. Rollins booted Cesaro in the midsection and hit a DDT for a two count as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Rollins was in control and hit a Buckle Bomb for a two count. Seth went for a Neckbreaker but Cesaro blocked it with an uppercut. Rollins hit the Edge-o-Matic for a two count. Rollins went for the Stomp but Cesaro countered with a massive Powerbomb.

Cesaro hit a massive Clothesline and Graves gave a tribute to Brodie Lee/Luke Harper with a “yeah yeah yeah”. Cesaro followed it up with the Swing and locked in a Sharpshooter but Seth quickly reached the ropes. Rollins attacked Cesaro with a chair to end another match in a DQ.

Rollins broke off a piece of the chair and got Cesaro in a Crossface before hitting him with the Stomp. Seth brought some more chairs into the ring and set up Cesaro for the Con-Chair-To but Edge rushed the ring. Rollins exited through the crowd with a smile on his face. Edge cut a promo backstage and challenged Seth Rollins to a match next week on SmackDown in Madison Square Garden.

Happy Corbin & Logan Paul Appeared On The Kevin Owens Show

Kevin Owens had Baron Corbin on the KO Show tonight. Corbin boasted about his expensive suit and his new car. Baron then welcomed Logan Paul as his guest and the crowd booed. Logan thanked Kevin Owens for having him on his show tonight. Owens said he didn’t invite him on the show and wouldn’t subject these people to that. Logan Paul poked fun at how Kevin Owens looked and offered him some money. Kevin demanded that Logan Paul get out of the ring and never show his face in WWE again. Logan and Kevin Owens shoved each other in the ring. Owens charged at Logan but Corbin caught him with a Clothesline. Corbin planted Owens with a Chokeslam as Logan told Owens “you’re not that guy, pal”.

Sami Zayn def. Dominik

Dominik Mysterio faced Sami Zayn tonight on SmackDown. Zayn missed with a punch in the corner and then locked up with Dominik in the middle of the ring. Dominik connected with an Arm Drag but Sami shrugged it off and leveled him with a Clothesline. Dominik responded with a Hurricanrana and went for the 619 but Sami rolled out of the ring.

Zayn was going to head backstage but Rey Mysterio stopped him. Dominik flipped over the referee and onto Sami outside the ring. Dominik hesitated to get back into the ring because he was telling his dad to stay away. Sami hit the Helluva Kick on Dominik as he got into the ring for the pinfall victory.

Roman Reigns Retained The Universal Championship

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Finn Balor in the main event. Before the match, The Usos attacked Finn Balor with the steel steps. Street Profits rushed the ring and chased the Street Profits through the crowd. Universal Champion Roman Reigns then made his way to the ring as Balor clutched his ribs in pain.

Balor connected with a Slingblade and went for a Dropkick but Reigns countered with a Clothesline. Roman followed it up with a Uranage and went for the cover but Balor kicked out at two as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Balor avoided a Superman Punch but Reigns quickly hit him with an uppercut. Finn hit an overhead kick and both superstars crashed to the canvas. Balor and Reigns got back and traded punches in the middle of the ring. Finn sent Roman to the corner and hit him with some chops to the chest. Roman launched Finn out of the ring but Balor trapped the champion in the ring apron.

Finn stomped the hell out of Reigns and then flipped onto him. Balor brought Roman back into the ring and made his way to the top turnbuckle. Balor went for the Coup de Grace but Roman got out of the way. Reigns connected with a Superman Punch and went for the cover but Balor kicked out at two.

Reigns went for a Spear but Balor countered into a cradle for a two count. Finn hit a Dropkick and made his way to the top rope. Balor connected with the Coup de Grace and went for the cover but Reigns kicked out at two. During the kick out, Reigns hit Balor with a low blow. Roman followed it up with a bunch of forearms to the face and the Guillotine to put Balor to sleep. Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion.